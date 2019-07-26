Comparison of MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR)

MiMedx Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDXG) and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group Inc. 4 1.88 N/A 0.31 10.58 Nuvectra Corporation 9 0.79 N/A -2.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MiMedx Group Inc. and Nuvectra Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MiMedx Group Inc. and Nuvectra Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuvectra Corporation 0.00% -63.8% -36.8%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for MiMedx Group Inc. and Nuvectra Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nuvectra Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Nuvectra Corporation is $18, which is potential 700.00% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MiMedx Group Inc. and Nuvectra Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.08% and 81.6%. MiMedx Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.5% of Nuvectra Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MiMedx Group Inc. 13.45% 8.22% 17.12% -10.11% -53.92% 83.8% Nuvectra Corporation -14.17% -52.3% -62.46% -72.31% -69.86% -68.85%

For the past year MiMedx Group Inc. has 83.8% stronger performance while Nuvectra Corporation has -68.85% weaker performance.

Summary

MiMedx Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Nuvectra Corporation.

MiMedx Group, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts. The companyÂ’s proprietary processing methodology employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix that are tissue technologies processed from human amniotic membrane derived from donated placental tissue for homologous applications; OrthoFlo, an amniotic fluid-derived allograft for homologous applications; Physio, a bone grafting material comprising 100% bone tissue with no added carrier; and CollaFix, a technology platform derived from collagen fiber technology designed to mimic the natural composition, structure, and mechanical properties of musculoskeletal tissues to augment their repair. The company also offers EpiCord, an umbilical cord allograft that provides a connective tissue matrix to replace or supplement damaged or inadequate integumental tissue; AmnioCord, an umbilical cord allograft that offers a protective environment for the healing process; and AmnioFill, a cellular tissue matrix allograft that enhances healing. Its products have applications in the areas of wound care, burns, surgery, orthopedics, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmology, and dentistry. The company sells its products through direct sales force, and independent stocking distributors, and third party representatives in the United States, as well as independent distributors internationally. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.