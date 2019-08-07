Comparison of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) and Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) and Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN), both competing one another are Telecom Services – Domestic companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millicom International Cellular S.A. 58 1.22 N/A -0.06 0.00 Ribbon Communications Inc. 5 1.02 N/A -0.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Millicom International Cellular S.A. and Ribbon Communications Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Millicom International Cellular S.A. and Ribbon Communications Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millicom International Cellular S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Ribbon Communications Inc. 0.00% -10.8% -6.9%

Volatility & Risk

Millicom International Cellular S.A. is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.74. Ribbon Communications Inc. on the other hand, has 1.47 beta which makes it 47.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Millicom International Cellular S.A. Its rival Ribbon Communications Inc.'s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.9% of Millicom International Cellular S.A. shares and 79.3% of Ribbon Communications Inc. shares. Insiders held 36% of Millicom International Cellular S.A. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of Ribbon Communications Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millicom International Cellular S.A. -3.28% -8.25% -12.93% -20.3% -18.63% -19.48% Ribbon Communications Inc. 0.2% -1.01% -8.21% -11.19% -31.09% 2.07%

For the past year Millicom International Cellular S.A. has -19.48% weaker performance while Ribbon Communications Inc. has 2.07% stronger performance.

Summary

Millicom International Cellular S.A. beats Ribbon Communications Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides networked solutions worldwide. The company offers Session Border Controllers (SBCs) that address security and interworking requirements for businesses, as well as regional and global communications service providers; Sonus GSX9000 Open Services Switch, which bridges IP and TDM networks by converting voice signal into Internet Protocol (IP) IP packets and transmitting those IP packets on a data network; and Sonus T7000 Intelligent Switching System, a class five end-office soft switch that provides residential and business voice services, as well as IP-IP multimedia processing engine services. It also provides Diameter Signaling Controller, a solution for 4G/long term evolution networks; Sonus Signal Transfer Point that acts as the switch/router in an SS7 signaling network; Sonus PSX Policy & Routing Server, a central routing and policy engine for its soft switch and distributed SBC solutions; and Web Real-Time Communications services solution. Further, it provides Sonus Network Management Solutions to manage and integrate its networked solutions with internal provisioning and billing systems; and Virtualized Mobile Core Solution that enables deployment voice and messaging services. Additionally, the company offers professional consulting services, such as integration, deployment, migration, operation support, monitoring, managed services, design, engagement, training, interoperability/verification testing, and technical support services. It serves long distance and local exchange carriers, Internet service providers, wireless and cable operators, international telephone companies, and carriers that provide services to other carriers through direct sales and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.