Comparison of Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) and Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC)

Miller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLR) and Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) compete with each other in the Auto Parts sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miller Industries Inc. 31 0.49 N/A 2.98 10.49 Visteon Corporation 66 0.60 N/A 4.19 15.71

In table 1 we can see Miller Industries Inc. and Visteon Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Visteon Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Miller Industries Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Miller Industries Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Miller Industries Inc. and Visteon Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miller Industries Inc. 0.00% 16% 9.7% Visteon Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 4.1%

Risk and Volatility

Miller Industries Inc. has a 0.99 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Visteon Corporation’s 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

Miller Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Visteon Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Miller Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Visteon Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.2% of Miller Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Visteon Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Miller Industries Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Visteon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Miller Industries Inc. 0.71% -1.27% -7.03% 6.01% 22.19% 15.63% Visteon Corporation 3.68% 16.89% 0.43% -14.25% -42.86% 9.29%

For the past year Miller Industries Inc. has stronger performance than Visteon Corporation

Summary

Visteon Corporation beats Miller Industries Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers, such as conventional tow trucks and recovery vehicles used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. The company also provides transport trailers for moving multiple vehicles, auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications. It markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brand names. The company sells its products through independent distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America, and Africa; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. Miller Industries, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

Visteon Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers audio systems, including audio head units, amplifiers, and analog and digital radios; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan.