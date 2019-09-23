Comparison of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

We will be comparing the differences between Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 6.99 N/A -3.76 0.00

Demonstrates Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Volatility and Risk

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.63 and it happens to be 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 85.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.1 and its Quick Ratio is 14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, with potential upside of 243.57%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 23.4% stronger performance while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.