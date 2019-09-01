Comparison of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 4.11 N/A -1.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.63 and its 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s 143.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.43 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Fortress Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is $25, with potential upside of 312.54%. Fortress Biotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus target price and a 728.73% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Fortress Biotech Inc. is looking more favorable than Millendo Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.8% and 14% respectively. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.03%. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.