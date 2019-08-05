Comparison of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 4 23.36 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Liquidity

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.03% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.