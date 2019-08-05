Comparison of Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Since Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific Inc. N/A 2.06 N/A -0.18 0.00 Harvard Bioscience Inc. 3 0.73 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Milestone Scientific Inc. and Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 1.71 beta, while its volatility is 71.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s 1.49 beta is the reason why it is 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Milestone Scientific Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Harvard Bioscience Inc. are 2.2 and 1.1 respectively. Harvard Bioscience Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Milestone Scientific Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.8% of Milestone Scientific Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61% of Harvard Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 11.1% of Milestone Scientific Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Harvard Bioscience Inc. has 7.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Scientific Inc. 13.21% 19.71% 8.46% 13.02% -40.05% 37.21% Harvard Bioscience Inc. 22.17% 23.38% -33.87% -25.97% -55.32% -22.01%

For the past year Milestone Scientific Inc. has 37.21% stronger performance while Harvard Bioscience Inc. has -22.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Milestone Scientific Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery instruments for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System Instrument, a computer-controlled local anesthesia delivery instrument that incorporates the pressure feedback elements of its patented CompuFlo technology, which allows dentists to administer injections into the periodontal ligament space; and CompuDent, a computer-controlled local anesthetic delivery instrument that provides painless injections for various routine dental treatments, including implants, root canals, crowns, fillings, and cleanings. Its products also comprise CompuMed, a computer-controlled injection instrument for use in various applications, such as colorectal surgery, podiatry, dermatology, nasal and sinus surgery, hair transplantation and cosmetic surgery, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, and others. In addition, the company provides The Wand, a hand piece that allow dentists to provide painless injections for virtually various dental procedures, including routine cleanings and fillings, as well as implants, root canals, and crowns. Milestone Scientific Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands. In addition, the company offers spectrophotometers under the Libra, WPA, and BioDrop brands; microplate readers; amino acid analyzers; gel electrophoresis equipment under the Hoefer and Scie-Plas brands; and electroporation and electrofusion products, including systems and generators, electrodes, and accessories for research applications, such as in vivo, as well as in vitro gene delivery, cell fusion, and nuclear transfer cloning under the Harvard Apparatus BTX brand. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. markets its products to research scientists at universities, hospitals, government laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company sells its products in approximately 100 countries through sales organization, Websites, catalogs, and distributors. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.