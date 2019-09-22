Comparison of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Liquidity

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 36.25% at a $27.25 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $37, while its potential upside is 167.15%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 23.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.