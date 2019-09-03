Comparison of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

As Biotechnology companies, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 11.40 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Liquidity

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pfenex Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.48% and an $27.25 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Pfenex Inc. has 2.14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Pfenex Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pfenex Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.