Comparison of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

As Biotechnology companies, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-73.12
|0.00
|Pfenex Inc.
|6
|11.40
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pfenex Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.8%
|-37.5%
Liquidity
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pfenex Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pfenex Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Pfenex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.48% and an $27.25 consensus target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Pfenex Inc. has 2.14% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.43%
|-37.6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|5.4%
|Pfenex Inc.
|-2.65%
|-13.66%
|3.34%
|62.43%
|16.44%
|84.33%
For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Pfenex Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pfenex Inc.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
