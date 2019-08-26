Comparison of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

This is a contrast between Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 570.72 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6. Competitively, Orchard Therapeutics plc has 9.2 and 9.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

$27.25 is Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 27.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders held 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance while Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Orchard Therapeutics plc.