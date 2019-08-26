Comparison of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

This is a contrast between Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-73.12
|0.00
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|570.72
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6. Competitively, Orchard Therapeutics plc has 9.2 and 9.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orchard Therapeutics plc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$27.25 is Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 27.69%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders held 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.43%
|-37.6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|5.4%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|5.46%
|0.71%
|-25.2%
|14.73%
|0%
|-10.36%
For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance while Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Orchard Therapeutics plc.
