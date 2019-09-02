Comparison of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

We will be comparing the differences between Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 114 9.85 N/A 35.15 2.60

In table 1 we can see Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.6. The Current Ratio of rival Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 8.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $27.25, and a 18.48% upside potential. Competitively Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a consensus price target of $184.67, with potential upside of 103.13%. The information presented earlier suggests that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated looks more robust than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 7 of the 10 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.