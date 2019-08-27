Comparison of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IMV Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IMV Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $27.25, while its potential upside is 15.76%. IMV Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.25 average price target and a 306.14% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that IMV Inc. appears more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IMV Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 19.5% respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance while IMV Inc. has -46.22% weaker performance.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors IMV Inc.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.