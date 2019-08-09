Comparison of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.35 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Its competitor ImmuCell Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is 6.3. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $27.25, and a 70.31% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. 23.6% are Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance while ImmuCell Corporation has -14.57% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ImmuCell Corporation.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.