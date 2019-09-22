Comparison of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

As Biotechnology businesses, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-73.12
|0.00
|Equillium Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
Demonstrates Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Equillium Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.6 while its Quick Ratio is 18.6. On the competitive side is, Equillium Inc. which has a 20.5 Current Ratio and a 20.5 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Equillium Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$27.25 is Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 36.25%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 27.7% respectively. Insiders owned 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Equillium Inc. has 14.76% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.43%
|-37.6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|5.4%
|Equillium Inc.
|-17.84%
|-24.63%
|-35.84%
|-50.3%
|0%
|-49.75%
For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Equillium Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Equillium Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
