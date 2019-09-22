Comparison of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

As Biotechnology businesses, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.6 while its Quick Ratio is 18.6. On the competitive side is, Equillium Inc. which has a 20.5 Current Ratio and a 20.5 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$27.25 is Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 36.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 27.7% respectively. Insiders owned 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Equillium Inc. has 14.76% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Equillium Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Equillium Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.