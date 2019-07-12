Comparison of Milacron Holdings Corp. (MCRN) and Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) and Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milacron Holdings Corp. 13 0.96 N/A 0.68 19.40 Hudson Technologies Inc. 1 0.19 N/A -1.33 0.00

Demonstrates Milacron Holdings Corp. and Hudson Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Milacron Holdings Corp. and Hudson Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milacron Holdings Corp. 0.00% 6.5% 2% Hudson Technologies Inc. 0.00% -75.2% -23%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.54 beta means Milacron Holdings Corp.’s volatility is 54.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Hudson Technologies Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

Milacron Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Hudson Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Milacron Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hudson Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Milacron Holdings Corp. and Hudson Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milacron Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Hudson Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Hudson Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target is $1.5, while its potential upside is 109.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Milacron Holdings Corp. and Hudson Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.4% and 65.1%. Insiders owned 2.2% of Milacron Holdings Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Hudson Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milacron Holdings Corp. -5.96% -4.47% -6.56% -5.49% -32.64% 11.44% Hudson Technologies Inc. 8.36% 33.11% 79.46% 66.12% -22.99% 125.84%

For the past year Milacron Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Hudson Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Milacron Holdings Corp. beats Hudson Technologies Inc.

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). The APPT segment designs, manufactures, and sells injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and service. This segment serves companies who serve in the consumer goods, packaging, electronics, medical, automotive, and construction end markets. The MDCS segment designs, manufactures, and sells hot runner systems, process control systems, mold bases and components, and aftermarket parts and related technologies and services for injection molding, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating supplies for plastic processing operations. This segment serves customers in the plastic processing value chain and manufacturing spectrum, including OEMs, molders, and mold makers in the consumer goods, electronics, automotive packaging, medical, building supplies, and packaging end markets. The Fluids segment manufactures and markets coolants, lubricants, process cleaners, and corrosion inhibitors that are used in metalworking applications, such as cutting, grinding, stamping, forming, and high speed machining. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various markets, such as fe, industrial components and machinery, bearings, munitions, packaging, job shops, and glass and mirror production. The company was formerly known as Milacron LLC and changed its name to Milacron Holdings Corp. in May 2012. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. The company also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems. In addition, it participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. The company serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers; and customers in petrochemical, pharmaceutical, industrial power, manufacturing, commercial facility and property management, and maritime industries. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.