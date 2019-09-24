Comparison of Milacron Holdings Corp. (MCRN) and Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) and Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milacron Holdings Corp. 14 0.98 N/A 0.68 24.66 Graco Inc. 49 4.63 N/A 1.99 24.20

Table 1 highlights Milacron Holdings Corp. and Graco Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Graco Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Milacron Holdings Corp. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Milacron Holdings Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milacron Holdings Corp. 0.00% 6.5% 2% Graco Inc. 0.00% 41.1% 22.2%

Volatility & Risk

Milacron Holdings Corp.’s 1.8 beta indicates that its volatility is 80.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Graco Inc.’s 0.95 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Milacron Holdings Corp. are 2.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Graco Inc. has 2.2 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Milacron Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Graco Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Milacron Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.7% of Graco Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of Milacron Holdings Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Graco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milacron Holdings Corp. -1.81% 16.78% 17.93% 22.56% -17.65% 41.63% Graco Inc. -6.09% -6.57% -5.95% 11.43% 5.93% 14.89%

For the past year Milacron Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Graco Inc.

Summary

Graco Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Milacron Holdings Corp.

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). The APPT segment designs, manufactures, and sells injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and service. This segment serves companies who serve in the consumer goods, packaging, electronics, medical, automotive, and construction end markets. The MDCS segment designs, manufactures, and sells hot runner systems, process control systems, mold bases and components, and aftermarket parts and related technologies and services for injection molding, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating supplies for plastic processing operations. This segment serves customers in the plastic processing value chain and manufacturing spectrum, including OEMs, molders, and mold makers in the consumer goods, electronics, automotive packaging, medical, building supplies, and packaging end markets. The Fluids segment manufactures and markets coolants, lubricants, process cleaners, and corrosion inhibitors that are used in metalworking applications, such as cutting, grinding, stamping, forming, and high speed machining. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various markets, such as fe, industrial components and machinery, bearings, munitions, packaging, job shops, and glass and mirror production. The company was formerly known as Milacron LLC and changed its name to Milacron Holdings Corp. in May 2012. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Graco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators. This segment also provides paint circulating and supply pumps; paint circulating advanced control systems; plural component coating proportioners; spare parts and accessories; and powder finishing products that coat powder finishing on metals under the Gema name. The Process segment offers pumps that move chemicals, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, and other fluids; pressure valves used in the oil and natural gas industry, other industrial processes, and research facilities; and chemical injection pumping solutions for injection of chemicals into producing oil wells and pipelines. This segment also supplies pumps, hose reels, meters, valves, and accessories for fast oil change facilities, service garages, fleet service centers, automobile dealerships, auto parts stores, truck builders, and heavy equipment service centers; and systems, components, and accessories for the automatic lubrication of bearings, gears, and generators in industrial and commercial equipment, compressors, turbines, and on- and off-road vehicles. The Contractor segment offers sprayers that apply paint and texture to walls, other structures, and ceilings; and highly viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.