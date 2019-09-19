Comparison of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) and Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

This is a contrast between MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) and Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Regional – Southwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 29 3.76 N/A 2.44 12.72 Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. 94 4.27 N/A 7.03 13.50

In table 1 we can see MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. and Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 0.9% Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. 0.00% 13.5% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. has a 0.94 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s beta is 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. and Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s potential upside is 10.58% and its average price target is $99.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.8% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. shares and 83.6% of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. shares. About 2.1% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 8.26% 8.52% 11.56% 12.33% -4.1% 25.13% Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. -0.94% 1.23% -5.12% -4.31% -15.02% 7.96%

For the past year MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. has stronger performance than Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, agricultural loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers other products and services comprising debit cards, automated teller machines, online banking, mobile banking, and safe deposit boxes. Further, the company provides various trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, and conservatorships, as well as property management, farm management, custodial, financial planning, investment management, and retail brokerage services. Additionally, it offers property and casualty insurance products to individuals and small businesses. The company operates a total of 43 banking offices. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. The company also offers consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. Its international banking services comprise accepting deposits, making loans, issuing letter of credits, handling foreign collections, transmitting funds, and dealing in foreign exchange. In addition, the company acts as correspondent for approximately 241 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services consisting of sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory services, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Further, it offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as offers investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. The company operates approximately 136 financial centers and approximately 1,200 ATMs in Texas. It serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.