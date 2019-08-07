Comparison of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (MPO) and Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) and Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 8 0.73 N/A 0.97 4.68 Evolution Petroleum Corporation 7 4.38 N/A 0.50 12.25

Table 1 demonstrates Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Evolution Petroleum Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Evolution Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and Evolution Petroleum Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 20.9% 17.4%

Liquidity

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Evolution Petroleum Corporation which has a 12.1 Current Ratio and a 12.1 Quick Ratio. Evolution Petroleum Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.5% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. shares and 75.1% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation shares. About 0.4% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -9.72% -25.53% -64.23% -53.29% -65.37% -39.41% Evolution Petroleum Corporation -0.33% -13.48% -12.23% -19.1% -42.99% -10.56%

For the past year Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. was more bearish than Evolution Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

Evolution Petroleum Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.