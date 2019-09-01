Comparison of Midatech Pharma Plc (MTP) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 7.22 N/A -0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Midatech Pharma Plc and Vericel Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Midatech Pharma Plc and Vericel Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Midatech Pharma Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Vericel Corporation has an average target price of $23.5, with potential upside of 42.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Midatech Pharma Plc and Vericel Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 89% respectively. About 32.1% of Midatech Pharma Plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midatech Pharma Plc -5.52% 9.23% -23.76% 28.33% -74.97% -0.65% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year Midatech Pharma Plc has -0.65% weaker performance while Vericel Corporation has 9.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Midatech Pharma Plc.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.