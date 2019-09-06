Comparison of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)

This is a contrast between Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.19 N/A -0.53 0.00 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 144 2.22 N/A 6.71 20.56

In table 1 we can see Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1% Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 9.6% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.79. From a competition point of view, Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a 1.08 beta which is 8.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Pioneer Natural Resources Company has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the average target price of Pioneer Natural Resources Company is $178.8, which is potential 39.31% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 90.5% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.6% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -2.09% -14.06% -50.75% -65.77% -78.38% -55.36% Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.15% -8.75% -12.62% -2.45% -27.83% 4.96%

For the past year Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has -55.36% weaker performance while Pioneer Natural Resources Company has 4.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats on 8 of the 9 factors Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.