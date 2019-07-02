Comparison of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) and Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) and Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.21 N/A -0.53 0.00 Mexco Energy Corporation 4 3.75 N/A 0.14 30.21

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Mexco Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Mexco Energy Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1% Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% 3.4% 2.9%

Volatility & Risk

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has a 1.87 beta, while its volatility is 87.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mexco Energy Corporation is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP. Its rival Mexco Energy Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Mexco Energy Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.9% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 5% of Mexco Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.6% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 46.6% of Mexco Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -3.09% -13.51% -23.51% -39.58% -66.19% -15.5% Mexco Energy Corporation -0.23% -16.47% 15.14% -4.27% -22.18% 53.79%

For the past year Mid-Con Energy Partners LP had bearish trend while Mexco Energy Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Mexco Energy Corporation beats Mid-Con Energy Partners LP on 8 of the 8 factors.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.