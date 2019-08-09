Comparison of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.24 N/A -0.53 0.00 Marathon Oil Corporation 15 2.02 N/A 1.09 12.86

Table 1 highlights Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Marathon Oil Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Marathon Oil Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1% Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 4.2%

Volatility and Risk

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.79. Marathon Oil Corporation has a 2.25 beta and it is 125.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Marathon Oil Corporation has 1.5 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marathon Oil Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Marathon Oil Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Marathon Oil Corporation 0 2 6 2.75

Marathon Oil Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $20.13 average target price and a 56.41% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Marathon Oil Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.8% and 85.8%. Insiders held roughly 4.6% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Marathon Oil Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -2.09% -14.06% -50.75% -65.77% -78.38% -55.36% Marathon Oil Corporation 0.72% -1.26% -14.88% -12.17% -33.35% -1.88%

For the past year Marathon Oil Corporation has weaker performance than Mid-Con Energy Partners LP

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Marathon Oil Corporation beats Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.