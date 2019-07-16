Comparison of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.22 N/A -0.53 0.00 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.55 N/A 8.15 3.02

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has a 1.87 beta, while its volatility is 87.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s beta is 1.47 which is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 average target price and a 63.09% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.9% and 0% respectively. About 4.6% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -3.09% -13.51% -23.51% -39.58% -66.19% -15.5% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 5.35% 5.85% 4.81% -11.79% -25.94% 19.06%

For the past year Mid-Con Energy Partners LP had bearish trend while Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. beats Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.