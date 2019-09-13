Comparison of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA)

As Application Software businesses, MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy Incorporated 139 3.12 N/A 0.78 174.85 Telaria Inc. 8 5.64 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MicroStrategy Incorporated and Telaria Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of MicroStrategy Incorporated and Telaria Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4% Telaria Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -4.6%

Risk & Volatility

MicroStrategy Incorporated’s current beta is 0.63 and it happens to be 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Telaria Inc.’s 67.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.67 beta.

Liquidity

MicroStrategy Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Telaria Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. MicroStrategy Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Telaria Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for MicroStrategy Incorporated and Telaria Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Telaria Inc. has an average price target of $9, with potential upside of 12.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.2% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares and 94.4% of Telaria Inc. shares. 0.07% are MicroStrategy Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.8% of Telaria Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03% Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7%

For the past year MicroStrategy Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Telaria Inc.

Summary

MicroStrategy Incorporated beats Telaria Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.