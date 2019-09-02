Comparison of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy Incorporated 139 2.93 N/A 0.78 174.85 Talend S.A. 44 5.30 N/A -1.59 0.00

Demonstrates MicroStrategy Incorporated and Talend S.A. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4% Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MicroStrategy Incorporated are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Talend S.A.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. MicroStrategy Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Talend S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for MicroStrategy Incorporated and Talend S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50

Competitively Talend S.A. has an average target price of $52, with potential upside of 27.80%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.2% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares and 88.2% of Talend S.A. shares. About 0.07% of MicroStrategy Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Talend S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03% Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52%

For the past year MicroStrategy Incorporated had bullish trend while Talend S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

MicroStrategy Incorporated beats Talend S.A. on 7 of the 9 factors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.