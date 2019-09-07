Comparison of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy Incorporated 139 2.86 N/A 0.78 174.85 LogMeIn Inc. 76 2.69 N/A 0.62 122.33

In table 1 we can see MicroStrategy Incorporated and LogMeIn Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. LogMeIn Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than MicroStrategy Incorporated. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. MicroStrategy Incorporated’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of LogMeIn Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4% LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9%

Risk & Volatility

MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 0.63 beta, while its volatility is 37.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, LogMeIn Inc.’s beta is 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MicroStrategy Incorporated are 2.7 and 2.7. Competitively, LogMeIn Inc. has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. MicroStrategy Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for MicroStrategy Incorporated and LogMeIn Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 LogMeIn Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

LogMeIn Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $79.67 average target price and a 18.17% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of LogMeIn Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.07% of MicroStrategy Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.8% of LogMeIn Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03% LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87%

For the past year MicroStrategy Incorporated has 7.03% stronger performance while LogMeIn Inc. has -6.87% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors MicroStrategy Incorporated beats LogMeIn Inc.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.