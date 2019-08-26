Comparison of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA). The two are both Business Software & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microsoft Corporation 126 8.22 N/A 5.08 26.80 Exela Technologies Inc. 3 0.12 N/A -1.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Microsoft Corporation and Exela Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Microsoft Corporation and Exela Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microsoft Corporation 0.00% 37.7% 12.9% Exela Technologies Inc. 0.00% 127.3% -10.2%

Risk and Volatility

Microsoft Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.23 beta. Exela Technologies Inc.’s 0.86 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Microsoft Corporation is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.9. The Current Ratio of rival Exela Technologies Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Microsoft Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Exela Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Microsoft Corporation and Exela Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Microsoft Corporation 1 1 15 2.88 Exela Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Microsoft Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 8.92% and an $147.53 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Exela Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 284.62%. The information presented earlier suggests that Exela Technologies Inc. looks more robust than Microsoft Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.7% of Microsoft Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.2% of Exela Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Microsoft Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Exela Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Microsoft Corporation -3.16% 0.43% 6.56% 28.1% 29.33% 34.16% Exela Technologies Inc. 8.16% 26.79% -18.96% -26.39% -48.04% -31.88%

For the past year Microsoft Corporation had bullish trend while Exela Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Microsoft Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Exela Technologies Inc.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network. Its Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as Microsoft SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform with computing, networking, storage, database, and management services; and enterprise services, such as Premier Support and Microsoft Consulting that assist in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provide training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products. The companyÂ’s More Personal Computing segment comprises Windows OEM, volume, and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; patent licensing, Windows Internet of Things, MSN display advertising, and Windows Phone licensing system; devices, including Microsoft Surface, phones, and PC accessories; and search advertising, including Bing and Bing Ads. This segment also provides gaming platforms, including Xbox hardware, Xbox Live, video games, and third-party video games. The company markets and distributes its products through original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and resellers, as well as through online and Microsoft retail stores. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Exela Technologies, Inc. provides transaction processing solutions and enterprise information management services worldwide. The company combines proprietary IP and knowledge platforms to provide integrated, technology-enabled services through an end-to-end delivery model. It offers financial services and payment solutions, healthcare provider solutions, insurance solutions, legal and litigation services, loss prevention services, unified communication services, business and big data management services, revenue enhancement services, and managed services. The company also provides solutions that enhance and automate principal elements of businesses, including business process management, data aggregation, enrollments and applications, business optimization, mobile applications, and other products. It serves various industries, such as healthcare, medical devices and pharma, health insurance, automobile insurance, property and casualty insurance, banking and financial services, publishing, commercial, utility, legal, telecom, hospitality, education, real estate, entertainment, charity, energy, and natural resources, as well as public sector. The company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.