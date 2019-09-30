Comparison of Micron Solutions Inc. (MICR) and Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) and Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions Inc. 2 0.00 1.79M -0.43 0.00 Soliton Inc. 12 0.00 5.66M -1.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights Micron Solutions Inc. and Soliton Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Micron Solutions Inc. and Soliton Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions Inc. 78,529,437.57% -32.7% -11.3% Soliton Inc. 45,867,098.87% 106.5% -468.8%

Liquidity

Micron Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Soliton Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Soliton Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Micron Solutions Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.8% of Micron Solutions Inc. shares and 2.3% of Soliton Inc. shares. Insiders owned 9.9% of Micron Solutions Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.5% of Soliton Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micron Solutions Inc. -1.22% -6.92% -13.9% -9.36% -30.06% -9.02% Soliton Inc. -12.98% -12.23% 1.93% 0% 0% 149.08%

For the past year Micron Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while Soliton Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Soliton Inc. beats Micron Solutions Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.