Comparison of Micron Solutions Inc. (MICR) and Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) and Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Micron Solutions Inc.
|2
|0.00
|1.79M
|-0.43
|0.00
|Soliton Inc.
|12
|0.00
|5.66M
|-1.05
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Micron Solutions Inc. and Soliton Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Micron Solutions Inc. and Soliton Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Micron Solutions Inc.
|78,529,437.57%
|-32.7%
|-11.3%
|Soliton Inc.
|45,867,098.87%
|106.5%
|-468.8%
Liquidity
Micron Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Soliton Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Soliton Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Micron Solutions Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 12.8% of Micron Solutions Inc. shares and 2.3% of Soliton Inc. shares. Insiders owned 9.9% of Micron Solutions Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.5% of Soliton Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Micron Solutions Inc.
|-1.22%
|-6.92%
|-13.9%
|-9.36%
|-30.06%
|-9.02%
|Soliton Inc.
|-12.98%
|-12.23%
|1.93%
|0%
|0%
|149.08%
For the past year Micron Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while Soliton Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Soliton Inc. beats Micron Solutions Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
