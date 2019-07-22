Comparison of Micron Solutions Inc. (MICR) and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions Inc. 3 0.39 N/A -0.31 0.00 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1 15.86 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Micron Solutions Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -8.5% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0.00% -823.3% -304.3%

Risk & Volatility

Micron Solutions Inc. is 62.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.38. Competitively, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

Micron Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Second Sight Medical Products Inc. are 1.3 and 0.8 respectively. Micron Solutions Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Micron Solutions Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s consensus target price is $2.5, while its potential upside is 177.78%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Micron Solutions Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.1% and 6.3%. 9.5% are Micron Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micron Solutions Inc. 0% -3.77% -3.77% -28.54% -32.18% -4.14% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1.27% -12.53% 30.04% -37.52% -50.66% 8.66%

For the past year Micron Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while Second Sight Medical Products Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Micron Solutions Inc. beats Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, and Canada. The companyÂ’s product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.