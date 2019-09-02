Comparison of Micron Solutions Inc. (MICR) and Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) and Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Micron Solutions Inc.
|3
|0.40
|N/A
|-0.43
|0.00
|Itamar Medical Ltd.
|10
|3.87
|N/A
|-0.57
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Micron Solutions Inc. and Itamar Medical Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Micron Solutions Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.7%
|-11.3%
|Itamar Medical Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Dividends
Micron Solutions Inc. dividend pay is $503 per share with 0% dividend yield annually. Itamar Medical Ltd. does not pay a dividend.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Micron Solutions Inc. and Itamar Medical Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 9.9% of Micron Solutions Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Micron Solutions Inc.
|-1.22%
|-6.92%
|-13.9%
|-9.36%
|-30.06%
|-9.02%
|Itamar Medical Ltd.
|0%
|-3.04%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-17.58%
For the past year Micron Solutions Inc. has stronger performance than Itamar Medical Ltd.
