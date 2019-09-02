Comparison of Micron Solutions Inc. (MICR) and Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) and Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions Inc. 3 0.40 N/A -0.43 0.00 Itamar Medical Ltd. 10 3.87 N/A -0.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Micron Solutions Inc. and Itamar Medical Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions Inc. 0.00% -32.7% -11.3% Itamar Medical Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

Micron Solutions Inc. dividend pay is $503 per share with 0% dividend yield annually. Itamar Medical Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Micron Solutions Inc. and Itamar Medical Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 9.9% of Micron Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micron Solutions Inc. -1.22% -6.92% -13.9% -9.36% -30.06% -9.02% Itamar Medical Ltd. 0% -3.04% 0% 0% 0% -17.58%

For the past year Micron Solutions Inc. has stronger performance than Itamar Medical Ltd.