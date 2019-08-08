Comparison of Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) and Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

This is a contrast between Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) and Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00 Teleflex Incorporated 304 6.72 N/A 3.91 86.82

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Microbot Medical Inc. and Teleflex Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Microbot Medical Inc. and Teleflex Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical Inc. 0.00% -123.2% -86.6% Teleflex Incorporated 0.00% 7.4% 3%

Risk & Volatility

Microbot Medical Inc. has a 4.88 beta, while its volatility is 388.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Teleflex Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.01 beta which makes it 1.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Microbot Medical Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Teleflex Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Microbot Medical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Teleflex Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Microbot Medical Inc. and Teleflex Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Teleflex Incorporated 0 1 7 2.88

The average price target of Microbot Medical Inc. is $10, with potential upside of 73.31%. Competitively Teleflex Incorporated has a consensus price target of $360.38, with potential downside of -1.64%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Microbot Medical Inc. is looking more favorable than Teleflex Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.7% of Microbot Medical Inc. shares and 94.4% of Teleflex Incorporated shares. About 20.62% of Microbot Medical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Teleflex Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Microbot Medical Inc. -5.34% 36.29% -12.09% -16.85% -24.11% 301.74% Teleflex Incorporated -1.83% 1.15% 21.07% 24.61% 25.47% 31.44%

For the past year Microbot Medical Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Teleflex Incorporated.

Summary

Teleflex Incorporated beats on 6 of the 10 factors Microbot Medical Inc.

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops next generation micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The companyÂ’s product candidates include Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and TipCAT, a semi-disposable, flexible, and self-propelled endoscope for use in colonoscopy procedures, as well as ViRob, a revolutionary autonomous crawling micro-robot technology, which can be controlled remotely or within the body. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Yokneam, Israel.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products consisting of Arrow branded catheters and related devices for critical care therapies, including the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and withdrawal of blood samples; interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and anesthesia products, such as airway management products under the LMA and Rusch brands, and pain management products under the Arrow brand. The company also provides surgical products, such as ligating clips and fascial closure systems; bladeless access ports, sutures, and other surgical instruments; and single-use and reusable products for surgical procedures under the Deknatel, Pilling, Kmedic, Hem-o-lok, and Weck brands. In addition, it offers medical devices for use in critical care, surgical, and cardiac care applications; and respiratory care products, such as oxygen therapy, aerosol therapy, spirometry, and ventilation management products under the Hudson RCI brand. Further, the company provides cardiac care products comprising diagnostic catheters; specialized catheters; therapeutic delivery catheters; sheaths for femoral and trans-radial aortic access, and intra-aortic balloons; and capital equipment, such as intra-aortic balloon pumps under the Arrow brand. Additionally, it provides catheters, urine collectors, catheterization accessories, and products for operative endourology under the Rusch brand name; micro-laparoscopic instrumentation products; and original equipment manufacturing services. The company offers its products to hospitals and healthcare providers through its direct sales force and distributors. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.