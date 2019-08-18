Comparison of Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International plc 24 2.18 N/A 3.43 6.09 Zix Corporation 8 3.86 N/A 0.09 103.52

Table 1 highlights Micro Focus International plc and Zix Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Zix Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Micro Focus International plc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Micro Focus International plc’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Zix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Micro Focus International plc and Zix Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0% Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Micro Focus International plc and Zix Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International plc 0 1 0 2.00 Zix Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

$21 is Micro Focus International plc’s average target price while its potential upside is 8.47%. On the other hand, Zix Corporation’s potential upside is 35.66% and its average target price is $10.5. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Zix Corporation is looking more favorable than Micro Focus International plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.77% of Micro Focus International plc shares and 76.8% of Zix Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.3% of Zix Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micro Focus International plc -1.6% -21.93% -11.95% -11.71% 3.56% 0.55% Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99%

For the past year Micro Focus International plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Zix Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Zix Corporation beats Micro Focus International plc.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.