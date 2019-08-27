Comparison of Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA)

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International plc 24 2.12 N/A 3.43 6.09 Tableau Software Inc. 141 12.02 N/A -1.37 0.00

Demonstrates Micro Focus International plc and Tableau Software Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0% Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Micro Focus International plc and Tableau Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International plc 0 1 0 2.00 Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus price target of Micro Focus International plc is $21, with potential upside of 9.43%. Competitively the consensus price target of Tableau Software Inc. is $154.33, which is potential -8.97% downside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Micro Focus International plc is looking more favorable than Tableau Software Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.77% of Micro Focus International plc shares are held by institutional investors while 98.77% of Tableau Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.8% are Tableau Software Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micro Focus International plc -1.6% -21.93% -11.95% -11.71% 3.56% 0.55% Tableau Software Inc. -3.64% 0.84% 40.41% 32.37% 65.93% 41.27%

For the past year Micro Focus International plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Tableau Software Inc.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.