Comparison of Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

We are contrasting Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International plc 23 2.31 N/A 1.31 17.83 Paylocity Holding Corporation 88 12.51 N/A 0.76 127.71

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Micro Focus International plc and Paylocity Holding Corporation. Paylocity Holding Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Micro Focus International plc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Micro Focus International plc has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Paylocity Holding Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Micro Focus International plc and Paylocity Holding Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0% Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Micro Focus International plc and Paylocity Holding Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International plc 0 0 0 0.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Paylocity Holding Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $105.33 average price target and a 0.47% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Micro Focus International plc and Paylocity Holding Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.77% and 67.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 33% of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micro Focus International plc -0.38% 17.48% 53.47% 78.98% 72.94% 72.64% Paylocity Holding Corporation 1.13% 8.2% 16.98% 51.99% 76.49% 60.57%

For the past year Micro Focus International plc was more bullish than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Summary

Paylocity Holding Corporation beats Micro Focus International plc on 9 of the 11 factors.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.