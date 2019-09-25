Comparison of Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International plc 22 1.53 N/A 3.43 6.09 Intellicheck Inc. 4 14.79 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Micro Focus International plc and Intellicheck Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0% Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -27.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Micro Focus International plc and Intellicheck Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International plc 0 1 0 2.00 Intellicheck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Micro Focus International plc’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential upside is 53.85%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.77% of Micro Focus International plc shares and 27.2% of Intellicheck Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Intellicheck Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micro Focus International plc -1.6% -21.93% -11.95% -11.71% 3.56% 0.55% Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47%

For the past year Micro Focus International plc has weaker performance than Intellicheck Inc.

Summary

Micro Focus International plc beats Intellicheck Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.