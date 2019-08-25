Comparison of Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)

Both Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International plc 24 2.13 N/A 3.43 6.09 China Index Holdings Limited 184 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Micro Focus International plc and China Index Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0% China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Micro Focus International plc and China Index Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International plc 0 1 0 2.00 China Index Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Micro Focus International plc has a consensus target price of $21, and a 10.53% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.77% of Micro Focus International plc shares and 0% of China Index Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micro Focus International plc -1.6% -21.93% -11.95% -11.71% 3.56% 0.55% China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10%

For the past year Micro Focus International plc has 0.55% stronger performance while China Index Holdings Limited has -10% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Micro Focus International plc beats China Index Holdings Limited.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.