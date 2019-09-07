Comparison of MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) and Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in MGP Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) and Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The two are both Beverages – Wineries & Distillers companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGP Ingredients Inc. 68 2.26 N/A 2.22 22.55 Constellation Brands Inc. 191 4.80 N/A 10.91 18.04

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MGP Ingredients Inc. and Constellation Brands Inc. Constellation Brands Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than MGP Ingredients Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. MGP Ingredients Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Constellation Brands Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGP Ingredients Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Constellation Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

MGP Ingredients Inc. has a 1.73 beta, while its volatility is 73.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Constellation Brands Inc.’s beta is 0.72 which is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

MGP Ingredients Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Constellation Brands Inc. are 1.2 and 0.7 respectively. MGP Ingredients Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Constellation Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MGP Ingredients Inc. and Constellation Brands Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MGP Ingredients Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Brands Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of Constellation Brands Inc. is $222, which is potential 8.42% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MGP Ingredients Inc. and Constellation Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 83.3% respectively. 1.8% are MGP Ingredients Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Constellation Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGP Ingredients Inc. -26.2% -24.84% -26.26% -29.58% -38.35% -12.38% Constellation Brands Inc. -3.56% 0.37% -7.2% 15.36% -6.13% 22.39%

For the past year MGP Ingredients Inc. had bearish trend while Constellation Brands Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Constellation Brands Inc. beats MGP Ingredients Inc.

MGP Ingredients, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. The company operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products, as well as for various industrial processors. This segment also provides distillery co-products, such as distillers feed, fuel grade alcohol, and corn oil; and warehouse services, including barrel put away, barrel storage, and barrel retrieval services. The Ingredient Solutions segment provides specialty wheat starches for food applications under the trademarks Fibersym Resistant Starch series, FiberRite RW Resistant Starch, Pregel Instant Starch series, and Midsol Cook-up Starch series; and specialty wheat proteins, commodity wheat starch, and commodity wheat proteins. It sells its products directly or through distributors to the manufacturers and processors of finished packaged goods or to bakeries primarily in the United States, Japan, Thailand, and Canada. MGP Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas.

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands. The company offers its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and government alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.