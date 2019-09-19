Comparison of MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) and Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS)

We are contrasting MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) and Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Utilities companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGE Energy Inc. 71 4.72 N/A 2.55 29.14 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 1 0.43 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MGE Energy Inc. and Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGE Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 4.5% Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -20.8% -3.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.42 beta means MGE Energy Inc.’s volatility is 58.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.’s beta is 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MGE Energy Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. MGE Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.9% of MGE Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.9% of Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.21% of MGE Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGE Energy Inc. 1.08% 2.42% 10.59% 17.85% 17.61% 23.67% Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 3.75% 3.79% -18.52% -2.64% -44.99% 3.77%

For the past year MGE Energy Inc. was more bullish than Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.

Summary

MGE Energy Inc. beats Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. on 8 of the 8 factors.

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services. It also generates electricity from coal, natural gas, fuel oil, and renewable energy sources, as well as purchases power under short and long-term commitments. As of February 24, 2017, the company distributed electricity to 149,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin, including the City of Madison; and purchased and distributed natural gas to 154,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy, Inc. was founded in 1855 and is based in Madison, Wisconsin.