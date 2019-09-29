Comparison of MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS California Municipal Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.81 15.60 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 13 1.80 N/A 2.46 5.71

Table 1 demonstrates MFS California Municipal Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than MFS California Municipal Fund. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. MFS California Municipal Fund’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has MFS California Municipal Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MFS California Municipal Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.33% and 70.31%. Insiders owned roughly 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has 3.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22%

For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats MFS California Municipal Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.