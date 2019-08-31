Comparison of MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Both MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.40 N/A 0.81 15.60 Noah Holdings Limited 43 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MFS California Municipal Fund and Noah Holdings Limited. Noah Holdings Limited has higher revenue and earnings than MFS California Municipal Fund. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. MFS California Municipal Fund is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MFS California Municipal Fund and Noah Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MFS California Municipal Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Noah Holdings Limited on the other hand boasts of a $52 average price target and a 73.33% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 79.4% of Noah Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98% Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35%

For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund had bullish trend while Noah Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats on 10 of the 11 factors MFS California Municipal Fund.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.