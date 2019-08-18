Comparison of MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.33 N/A 0.81 15.60 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 20.07 N/A 0.26 36.35

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MFS California Municipal Fund and Clough Global Opportunities Fund. Clough Global Opportunities Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than MFS California Municipal Fund. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. MFS California Municipal Fund has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clough Global Opportunities Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares. Competitively, 9.16% are Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98% Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82%

For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Summary

MFS California Municipal Fund beats Clough Global Opportunities Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.