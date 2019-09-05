Comparison of MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.42 N/A 0.81 15.60 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.44 N/A 0.33 43.04

Demonstrates MFS California Municipal Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to MFS California Municipal Fund. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. MFS California Municipal Fund is presently more affordable than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MFS California Municipal Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MFS California Municipal Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.33% and 7.11%. 31.85% are MFS California Municipal Fund’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89%

For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors MFS California Municipal Fund.