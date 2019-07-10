Comparison of MFA Financial Inc. (MFA-PB) and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. 25 8.12 N/A 0.67 0.00 VICI Properties Inc. 22 10.23 N/A 1.47 15.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MFA Financial Inc. and VICI Properties Inc. VICI Properties Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MFA Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has MFA Financial Inc. and VICI Properties Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% VICI Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MFA Financial Inc. and VICI Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 VICI Properties Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively VICI Properties Inc. has a consensus target price of $25.38, with potential upside of 14.12%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Comparatively, 0.1% are VICI Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% VICI Properties Inc. 0.36% 0.22% 3.38% 2.76% 15.54% 18.74%

Summary

VICI Properties Inc. beats MFA Financial Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip. The company also owns and operates four golf courses. VICI Properties Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.