Comparison of MFA Financial Inc. (MFA-PB) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA)

As REIT – Diversified businesses, MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. 25 7.67 N/A 0.67 0.00 Spirit MTA REIT 8 1.59 N/A -6.17 0.00

Demonstrates MFA Financial Inc. and Spirit MTA REIT earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MFA Financial Inc. and Spirit MTA REIT’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Spirit MTA REIT 0.00% -711.8% -11.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of MFA Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.8% of Spirit MTA REIT are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Spirit MTA REIT’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Spirit MTA REIT -0.24% 1.33% 30.74% 13% -1.01% 22.67%

Summary

MFA Financial Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Spirit MTA REIT.