Comparison of MFA Financial Inc. (MFA-PB) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA)

As REIT – Diversified businesses, MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MFA Financial Inc.
|25
|7.67
|N/A
|0.67
|0.00
|Spirit MTA REIT
|8
|1.59
|N/A
|-6.17
|0.00
Demonstrates MFA Financial Inc. and Spirit MTA REIT earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows MFA Financial Inc. and Spirit MTA REIT’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Spirit MTA REIT
|0.00%
|-711.8%
|-11.6%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of MFA Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.8% of Spirit MTA REIT are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Spirit MTA REIT’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Spirit MTA REIT
|-0.24%
|1.33%
|30.74%
|13%
|-1.01%
|22.67%
Summary
MFA Financial Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Spirit MTA REIT.
