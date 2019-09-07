Comparison of MFA Financial Inc. (MFA-PB) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MFA Financial Inc.
|25
|7.68
|N/A
|0.67
|0.00
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|11
|4.17
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MFA Financial Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.4%
|-1.7%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of MFA Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26% of American Finance Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of American Finance Trust Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.26%
|8.63%
|20.85%
|-9.92%
|-21.47%
|-12.09%
Summary
MFA Financial Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors American Finance Trust Inc.
