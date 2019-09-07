Comparison of MFA Financial Inc. (MFA-PB) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. 25 7.68 N/A 0.67 0.00 American Finance Trust Inc. 11 4.17 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MFA Financial Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of MFA Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26% of American Finance Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of American Finance Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% American Finance Trust Inc. -0.26% 8.63% 20.85% -9.92% -21.47% -12.09%

Summary

MFA Financial Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors American Finance Trust Inc.