Comparison of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS)

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.01 0.00 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 16 10.29 N/A 0.22 62.50

Table 1 demonstrates Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.21% and 0.06%. Comparatively, 90.78% are Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.