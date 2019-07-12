Comparison of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Both Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 35.20 N/A -1.01 0.00 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.43 N/A 0.86 19.66

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s potential upside is 11.35% and its consensus price target is $18.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.21% and 22.35%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.56% -2.57% -0.79% -0.16% 6.88% 8.37% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. -0.99% -2.65% 1.07% 2.48% -1.11% 11.97%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.