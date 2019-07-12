Comparison of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Both Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|35.20
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|17
|6.43
|N/A
|0.86
|19.66
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s potential upside is 11.35% and its consensus price target is $18.25.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.21% and 22.35%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.56%
|-2.57%
|-0.79%
|-0.16%
|6.88%
|8.37%
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|-0.99%
|-2.65%
|1.07%
|2.48%
|-1.11%
|11.97%
For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
