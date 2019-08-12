Comparison of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 33.69 N/A -1.01 0.00 Moelis & Company 39 2.21 N/A 2.29 15.91

Table 1 demonstrates Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Moelis & Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Moelis & Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Moelis & Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50

Moelis & Company on the other hand boasts of a $43.5 consensus price target and a 31.62% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Moelis & Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.21% and 93%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Moelis & Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59% Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Moelis & Company

Summary

Moelis & Company beats on 7 of the 8 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.