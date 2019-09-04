Comparison of Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) and Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE)

Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) and Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy Corporation 4 3.24 N/A -0.01 0.00 Parsley Energy Inc. 18 2.93 N/A 0.95 17.46

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Mexco Energy Corporation and Parsley Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) and Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% -0.2% -0.1% Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

Mexco Energy Corporation has a beta of 1.51 and its 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Parsley Energy Inc.’s beta is 0.48 which is 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mexco Energy Corporation. Its rival Parsley Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Mexco Energy Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Parsley Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mexco Energy Corporation and Parsley Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Parsley Energy Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Competitively Parsley Energy Inc. has an average price target of $27.43, with potential upside of 56.65%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mexco Energy Corporation and Parsley Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.8% and 96.8%. Insiders held 58.71% of Mexco Energy Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of Parsley Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexco Energy Corporation 3.21% 13.92% -19.64% 23.97% -25% 62.45% Parsley Energy Inc. -2.41% -12.73% -13.05% -11.8% -48.19% 3.82%

For the past year Mexco Energy Corporation has stronger performance than Parsley Energy Inc.

Summary

Parsley Energy Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Mexco Energy Corporation.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.