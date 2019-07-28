Comparison of Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) and Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) and Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy Corporation 4 3.19 N/A 0.14 30.21 Continental Resources Inc. 43 3.05 N/A 2.51 16.72

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Continental Resources Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy Corporation. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Mexco Energy Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Continental Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) and Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% 3.4% 2.9% Continental Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 6.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.6 shows that Mexco Energy Corporation is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Continental Resources Inc. has a 1.48 beta and it is 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mexco Energy Corporation. Its rival Continental Resources Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Mexco Energy Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Continental Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Mexco Energy Corporation and Continental Resources Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Continental Resources Inc. 0 1 10 2.91

Competitively Continental Resources Inc. has a consensus price target of $58, with potential upside of 63.75%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mexco Energy Corporation and Continental Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5% and 22%. About 46.6% of Mexco Energy Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Continental Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexco Energy Corporation -0.23% -16.47% 15.14% -4.27% -22.18% 53.79% Continental Resources Inc. -1.13% -14.03% -8.93% -17.17% -38.24% 4.55%

For the past year Mexco Energy Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Continental Resources Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Continental Resources Inc. beats Mexco Energy Corporation.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.